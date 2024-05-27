Open Menu

Citizens' Protest Results Reduction Of Power Outages In DI Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 27, 2024 | 08:40 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) The citizens' protest against the prolonged power outages in Dera Ismail Khan has borne fruit as Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) authorities have revised the loadshedding schedule in the district.

The load shedding schedule was revised as negotiations were held between the protesters and PESCO's Superintendent Engineer Fida Muhammad Mehsud.

Suhail Rajput, a local politician, led a rally from old Fruit-market and after reaching PESCO office the protesters held a sit-in.

They voiced that the 18 to 20 hours of daily power outages in the city were unbearable.

The negotiations resulted in a decision to reduce load-shedding by four hours. According to the new schedule, the

load shedding period in areas previously experiencing 14 to 22 hours of load-shedding will now be reduced by four hours, while feeders with 12 hours of load-shedding will now have 10 hours. Following this decision, the protesters ended their sit-in.

More Stories From Pakistan