Citizens Provided Free Transport Service For Approaching Cattle Markets

Published July 06, 2022

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :The district administration has provided free shuttle service to citizens for approaching two large cattle markets to purchase sacrificial animals.

The shuttle service will be available for people from railway station chowk to model cattle market Niamoana and cattle market Khanoana.

Deputy Commissioner Lt. (R) Suhail Ashraf said here Wednesday that urban transport vehicles have been hired for shuttle service which will be available from morning to late night.

