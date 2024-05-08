Citizens rally in support of Pakistan Army in Bahawalnagar

(@FahadShabbir)

People from Bahawalnagar, including businessmen on Wednesday united in a powerful show of solidarity for Pakistan Army. Banners at Commerce College Chowk were flown, and patriotic chants reverberated across the streets, highlighting the country's support for its armed forces

BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) People from Bahawalnagar, including businessmen on Wednesday united in a powerful show of solidarity for Pakistan Army. Banners at Commerce College Chowk were flown, and patriotic chants reverberated across the streets, highlighting the country's support for its armed forces. There has been widespread condemnation of the unfortunate events of May 9th and calls for justice to be served on those guilty.

APP/adg/378