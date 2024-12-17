Citizens’ registration relaunched

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The citizens’ registration under Punjab socio-economic registry has been re-launched in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) The citizens’ registration under Punjab socio-economic registry has been re-launched in the district.

The registration desks have been set up at all union councils where citizens can register their data to get facilities from the Ramazan package and other government subsidies.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Cap (Retd) Nadeem Nasir while presiding over

a meeting here Tuesday. He directed the local government department to take measures for public awareness.