UrduPoint.com

Citizens Robbed In Separate Incidents

Faizan Hashmi Published November 22, 2022 | 08:28 PM

Citizens robbed in separate incidents

Unidentified armed robbers deprived citizens of cash, valuables and motorcycles at gunpoint in six separate incidents reported in the city on Tuesday

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Unidentified armed robbers deprived citizens of cash, valuables and motorcycles at gunpoint in six separate incidents reported in the city on Tuesday.

According to police sources, the armed outlaws snatched cash, mobile phones, motorcycles and other valuables from different citizens in six separate incidents.

Three unidentified armed robbers entered into a hotel situated at Mana Mor in the premises of Gagu Mandi police station.

The outlaws held hostage the hotel owner and staff at gunpoint and looted cash Rs 100,000, one motorcycle, licensed weapons and two mobile phones and escaped. The armed outlaws also looted cash Rs 20,000 and a mobile phone from Abdullah Medical store situated in the premises of the same police station.

Similarly, three unidentified armed outlaws looted cash Rs 200,000 from Javed Paint House situated in the premises of Model Town police station. Another citizen, Sohail resident of Village 435/EB was deprived of cash and a mobile phone by armed outlaws in the premises of Sadar police station.

Meanwhile, another two citizens were also deprived of cash and valuables in the premises of Sadar police station on the same day.

Police concerned have started the investigations into the incident, police sources added.

On the other hand, the local people staged a protest demonstration against rising incidents of dacoity, robbery and theft in the city and demanded of regional and district police officers to arrest the criminals at the earliest.

Related Topics

Protest Police Police Station Mobile Hotel Robbery Same Criminals From

Recent Stories

Messi says World Cup defeat to Saudi Arabia a 'ver ..

Messi says World Cup defeat to Saudi Arabia a 'very heavy blow'

1 minute ago
 Islamabad High Court restrains SNGPL from severing ..

Islamabad High Court restrains SNGPL from severing utility connections of trader ..

1 minute ago
 Saudi star Al-Dawsari writes name in lights

Saudi star Al-Dawsari writes name in lights

3 minutes ago
 US to Disburse $4.5 Billion Direct Budget Support ..

US to Disburse $4.5 Billion Direct Budget Support for Ukraine - Treasury

3 minutes ago
 Confusions created by Imran Khan going to end in f ..

Confusions created by Imran Khan going to end in few days: Sharjeel Memon

3 minutes ago
 IG orders decisive action against drug peddlers, s ..

IG orders decisive action against drug peddlers, sellers of mainpuri

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.