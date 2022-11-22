Citizens robbed in separate incidents

Unidentified armed robbers deprived citizens of cash, valuables and motorcycles at gunpoint in six separate incidents reported in the city on Tuesday

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Unidentified armed robbers deprived citizens of cash, valuables and motorcycles at gunpoint in six separate incidents reported in the city on Tuesday.

According to police sources, the armed outlaws snatched cash, mobile phones, motorcycles and other valuables from different citizens in six separate incidents.

Three unidentified armed robbers entered into a hotel situated at Mana Mor in the premises of Gagu Mandi police station.

The outlaws held hostage the hotel owner and staff at gunpoint and looted cash Rs 100,000, one motorcycle, licensed weapons and two mobile phones and escaped. The armed outlaws also looted cash Rs 20,000 and a mobile phone from Abdullah Medical store situated in the premises of the same police station.

Similarly, three unidentified armed outlaws looted cash Rs 200,000 from Javed Paint House situated in the premises of Model Town police station. Another citizen, Sohail resident of Village 435/EB was deprived of cash and a mobile phone by armed outlaws in the premises of Sadar police station.

Meanwhile, another two citizens were also deprived of cash and valuables in the premises of Sadar police station on the same day.

Police concerned have started the investigations into the incident, police sources added.

On the other hand, the local people staged a protest demonstration against rising incidents of dacoity, robbery and theft in the city and demanded of regional and district police officers to arrest the criminals at the earliest.