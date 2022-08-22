UrduPoint.com

Citizens Robbed Of Cash, Jewellery In Separate Incidents

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 22, 2022 | 05:50 PM

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :Robbers snatched cash, jewellery, motorbike and other valuables from citizens in separate incidents reported in the city on Monday.

According to police sources, thieves stole away 15 tola gold ornaments, cash of Rs 700,000 and two kilogram silver from Owais Jewellers shop situated at Adda Zaheer Nagar.

In another incident, Nazar Fareed resident of Gulshan-e-Ghani, was returning home from the market along with his wife when two unidentified armed robbers intercepted them.

The outlaws held them hostage at gunpoint and snatched jewellery worth Rs 300,000, cash Rs 10,000 and two mobile phones from them and escaped.

Meanwhile, armed outlaws snatched cash of Rs 12,000, motorcycle and mobile from Javed resident of Village 453/EB while two women were also deprived of cash, jewellery and mobile phones.

In other incidents reported in the city, one motorcycle,cash and mobile phone was looted from Ahmed Bhatti at Luddan road while another motorcycle was stolen away parked outside the Rehmania mosque near Shah Faiz Park.

Separate cases have been registered with the concerned police station and police have started the investigations, police sources added.

