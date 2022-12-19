UrduPoint.com

Citizens Rush To Lunda Bazaars

Sumaira FH Published December 19, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Citizens rush to Lunda Bazaars

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :With the advent of winter, a large number of citizens are crowding Lunda Bazaars to purchase woolies and warm secondhand clothes.

All kinds of wear and accessories including gloves, woolen hats, mufflers, pullovers, sweater-shirts and jackets are seen hanging in front of shops and stalls situated in different localities attracting customers.

Crowds of people, both poor and middle class can be seen bargaining with retailers in markets and weekly bazaars, besides woolies, heaps of quilts, bed covers, blankets and rugs are up for sale as well.

Chilly weather especially at night last week forced the people to buy winter clothes and other necessary items to bear the sudden wave of coldness in the town. Heaps of second-hand quilts, blankets and rugs are also up for sale in the different markets of the Sukkur.

A visitor, Ghulam Shabir said that almost 20 to 50 percent increase had been observed in the prices of winter clothes compared to last year. "The vendors and dealers are doing brisk business as nowadays the demand for their clothes has increased manifold," he added.

