Citizens' Safety, Foremost Priority Of Police , Says DIG

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 07th November 2021 | 05:20 PM

Citizens' safety, foremost priority of police , says DIG

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Islamabad Afzaal Ahmed Kousar has said that no laxity would be tolerated in safety and security of the citizens.

He was chairing a meeting, the other day, to review crime situation in the city. SSP (Operations) Syed Ali Akbar Shah, all zonal SPs, SDPOs and SHOs of all the police stations attended the meeting. The meeting reviewed the overall crime situation in the city.

The DIG announced reward for Investigation Officer from Lohi Bher police station for his excellent performance. He also issued show cause notice to several officers over showing poor performance.

Speaking on the occasion, the DIG warned the officers that no laxity towards safety and security of the citizens would be tolerated and strict disciplinary action would be initiated against them. "We are servants of the citizens and their safety is our foremost priority," he added.

He further directed all officers to arrest the offenders involved in heinous crimes especially murder cases adding that the ratio of challan of the cases and recoveries should be increased.

The DIG asked police officials to accomplish all their responsibilities in a professional manner. He also directed the officials concerned to submit challans in the cases that had been pending since years and also submit a report in this regard to his office.

The DIG said that the SP, SDPO, SHOs and investigation officers must remain in touch with the complainant and apprise them about progress in the case so that public trust in police could be restored.

He strictly directed the officers concerned not to implicate any innocent in the case during snap-checking. He directed to intensify patrolling in their respective areas and check suspected and without number plates motorbikes.

The DIG emphasized that, Almighty Allah asks us to protect right of others and it is our duty to ensure it and get inner satisfaction through our actions.

