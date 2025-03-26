Citizens seek action against encroachment

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) A massive crowd of buyers has created mess on main roads. Despite continued anti-encroachment operations by Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) in many areas, the challenge of congestion remains still standing.

The residents of Tench Bhatta, Mughalabad, Kamalabad and other adjacent localities have complained of difficulty in their movements.

"On return from the offices, we have to combat long cues from Octroi No 22 for a long time" said Fawad a resident of Tench Bhatta.

Fawad said the issue of encroachments still stands as it was before the anti-encroachment operations.

"Because of the absence of follow up by the authority, moveable stalls and carts re-enter to the main bazaars.

The campaign of removing encroachments by RCB continued for more than 2 weeks in which various concrete sheds and moving shops were destroyed. However, one can't walk an inch during the rush hour.

"Symbolic presence of traffic wardens at partial timings will never tackle the issue, instead it needs regular deployment of traffic police officials and continuous movement by RCB personnel are required on an urgent basis", said Aziz Butt who resides and runs a shop in Tench Bhatta.

The residents also criticized the bazaars' trade unions in this regard. They said that elected representatives of the market should not allow the moving carts remain stay in front of the shops.

"Even the shopkeepers wrongly park their bikes on main rods in a way to creat hurdles in traffic flow", said Tariq who resides in Kamalabad. He blames the business owners for letting the small spaces to be rented out for such moving stalls.

The residents appealed to the authorities to take urgent collective actions for restoration of traffic flow and easy pedestrian movement. They demanded for special deployment of traffic wardens and regular monitoring of encroachers in Tench Bhatta and Kamalabad roads, particularly during the month of Ramadan.