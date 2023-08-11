Citizens seek ban on sale, playing of annoying horn on August 14

Open Menu

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :Residents of Peshawar, especially senior citizens, have urged the district government to impose a complete ban on the sale and playing of annoying horns or Baja in the local language by youngsters and children on Independence Day of Pakistan.

A number of citizens are found to be complaining of the irritating sound of a flute-like instrument also called a `Wind instrument'.

Youngsters and children in the streets are using this horn to create disturbing noise as the Independence Day celebration starts in the month of August.

The perturbed citizens have also urged parents of such youngsters and children to stop them from using it and disturbing others.

"From morning to late night, this sound of pooh-pooh echoed in our ears, not allowing us to concentrate on our daily work and even to sleep," complains Qaiser Khan, a government official.

In some areas, local people even approached Imams, prayer leaders, of their mosques to advise people in Friday sermons about the impact of playing these annoying instruments on the mental health of others, especially elderly people.

"Independence celebrations do not mean that we should disturb other people, but do express our joy and excitement in a responsible manner," observed a prayer leader while delivering a sermon from the pulpit of his mosque on Warsak Road.

He said he has received several complaints from people that they cannot take rest and children cannot study due to perturbing noise.

People said the shopkeepers should also do business in a responsible manner and avoid selling such items which cause a nuisance to others and even affect the moral character of youngsters.

They said strict action should be taken against the use of this perturbing noise-creating instrument and ensure the prevalence of a harmonious atmosphere during the ongoing festivities of Independence Day.

