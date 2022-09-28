UrduPoint.com

Citizens Sensitized To Vaccinate Dogs Against Rabies

Muhammad Irfan Published September 28, 2022 | 04:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Livestock Department on Wednesday urged upon citizens to vaccinate their pet dogs in order to avoid rabies, a deadly viral disease which kills nearly 70,000 citizens per year globally.

Infected dog transmits saliva to human and other animals which causes deaths.

Deputy Director Livestock Dr Jamshaid while talking to APP stated that September 28 was observed as World Rabies Day in order to sensitize citizens to vaccinate their pet dogs. For stray dogs, the department has launched a special campaign namely Trap-Neuter-Vaccinate-Release (TNVR) to control dogs' population and vaccinate against deadly disease rabies. The basic theme of initiating the campaign was to lead toward Rabies Free Punjab, he hinted.

About TNVR, he observed that TNVR was a globally acclaimed method in which castration of the dogs was conducted to control population of stray dogs.

He also remarked that World Rabies Day was also marked in tehsil Jalalpur Pirwala. The department organized a walk and stressed upon masses who owned pets to vaccinate their dogs.

"The special day is marked for last 16 years," he hinted.

Dr Jamshaid Akhtar state"The purpose of marking the day is to make people aware of this deadly disease. Rabies is a deadly viral disease in humans and animals. The general public needs to be made aware of the dangers of rabies because they do not care about dog bites and consider it trivial matter." This year the theme of the rabies day is "One Health, Zero Death".

At international level, many things have been done to prevent the rabies. Vaccines, medicines, tools, and technologies to break the cycle of one of the oldest diseases have been introduced. Now,"It is high time to create awareness about how to avoid the deadly disease," said Dr Jamshaid.

