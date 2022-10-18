Citizens shift rare breed of injured tortoise into River Satluj

Local people Tuesday shifted a rare breed of injured tortoise, weighing more than 40 kilogramme, into River Satluj after some kids injured it at a canal

Due to the closure of the canal, a tortoise of rare breed surfaced and some local kids started beating it with sticks.

However, local people intervened and rescued the tortoise. They put the tortoise in water for a few hours and then shifted it into River Satluj, 20 kilometers away from Burewala canal.

Civil society activists lauded the local people for showing a good example of mercy towards the rare creature.