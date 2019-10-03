UrduPoint.com
Citizens Should Keep Cloth Bags With Them Like Mobile Phones: DC Islamabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 04:57 PM

Citizens should keep cloth bags with them like mobile phones: DC Islamabad

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad Muhammad Hamza Shafqat has said that Users must keep cloth bags with them like Mobile phones.He said this while talking to Online

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd October, 2019) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad Muhammad Hamza Shafqat has said that Users must keep cloth bags with them like mobile phones.He said this while talking to Online.He urged the citizens to cooperate in order to keep the environment clean .DC Islamabad said that this policy was worked out in 2013 but it can't be implemented.

In 2019 after a complete consultation with plastic bag manufacturers, users, advocates and administration a new policy has been designed and implemented in Islamabad on August 14.He further said that this is a step by step process.

In first step carrier bags (bags having Handel) have been banned except the plastic bags which are used to carry items like Milk, Yogurt etc as these items go spoiled soon. He said that in the first month we have run awareness campaign for people.

We didn't fine any one"We have distributed 1 million alternative bags in Islamabad free of cost", DC Muhammad Hamza Shafqat Said.

He further said that Pakistan is 128th country of the world which is practicing this policy.

Most of countries including Kenya have practiced this policy they didn't give any alternative and we are learning from those countries.He said that we have succeeded 70 to 80 percent but still there are challenges we are facing .

We are working on it.Regarding transportation of Plastic bags from other cities to Islamabad he said that we are giving trainings to Police deployed on Islamabad entry points to make it sure that no transportation is done .He further concluded that flat bags (Without Handles Bags) are not banned.

Flat bags manufacturer must take permission first from EPA. Manufacturer will first fill form and deposit 10 thousand rupee and then permission is granted. Bags manufacturers has to give policy to EPA for recycling flat bags.

