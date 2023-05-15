Citizens should not pay heed to rumors: Police spokesman

Refuting all baseless rumors circulating in WhatsApp groups of parents in the provincial capital, it was clarified that there was absolutely no truth to the claims regarding the law and order situation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :Refuting all baseless rumors circulating in WhatsApp groups of parents in the provincial capital, it was clarified that there was absolutely no truth to the claims regarding the law and order situation.

In a statement released on Monday, the spokesman of Lahore police emphasized that the law and order, as well as the overall security situation, in the provincial capital, was stable and normal.

All social, economic, and educational activities, including examinations and teaching, were proceeding without any disruption in educational institutions.

The spokesman urged citizens and parents not to lend credence to these rumors spread by malicious individuals.

It was advised to refrain from participating in any unlawful activities. The spokesman concluded by reaffirming the commitment of the police to ensure the safety and well-being of the public.