UrduPoint.com

Citizens Should Not Pay Heed To Rumors: Police Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi Published May 15, 2023 | 06:29 PM

Citizens should not pay heed to rumors: Police spokesman

Refuting all baseless rumors circulating in WhatsApp groups of parents in the provincial capital, it was clarified that there was absolutely no truth to the claims regarding the law and order situation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :Refuting all baseless rumors circulating in WhatsApp groups of parents in the provincial capital, it was clarified that there was absolutely no truth to the claims regarding the law and order situation.

In a statement released on Monday, the spokesman of Lahore police emphasized that the law and order, as well as the overall security situation, in the provincial capital, was stable and normal.

All social, economic, and educational activities, including examinations and teaching, were proceeding without any disruption in educational institutions.

The spokesman urged citizens and parents not to lend credence to these rumors spread by malicious individuals.

It was advised to refrain from participating in any unlawful activities. The spokesman concluded by reaffirming the commitment of the police to ensure the safety and well-being of the public.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Law And Order All From WhatsApp

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree restructuring SE ..

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree restructuring SEC

2 minutes ago
 122,000 visitors gather for over 1,300 hours of im ..

122,000 visitors gather for over 1,300 hours of immersive edutainment at Sharjah ..

8 minutes ago
 8 killed, 1,274 injured in 1,169 accidents in Punj ..

8 killed, 1,274 injured in 1,169 accidents in Punjab

2 minutes ago
 Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) issues p ..

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) issues power suspension programme

2 minutes ago
 LWMC places 300 painted skips, 150 bins in Lahore

LWMC places 300 painted skips, 150 bins in Lahore

2 minutes ago
 China Calls on Member States to Protect Integrity ..

China Calls on Member States to Protect Integrity of Chemical Weapons Convention

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.