'Citizens Should Use Votes Correctly To Stabilize Democratic Process'

Muhammad Irfan Published December 07, 2023 | 02:50 PM

'Citizens should use votes correctly to stabilize democratic process'

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) The vote is a national trust and it is national duty of all citizens to use their right to votes

correctly to elect representatives of their areas with an aim to stabilize the democratic

process in the country.

This was stated by District Election Commissioner Faseeh-ud-Din and Election Officer

Syed Zaheer Hussain Shah in a joint statement issued here on Thursday, says a handout.

They said that through voting, the best representatives could be chosen for the development

and prosperity of the country and this was possible only when 'we have a correct

understanding of the importance, usefulness and power of our vote'.

Keeping in view, the Election Commissioner of Pakistan celebrates 7th December

as Voter's Day, and to make students, civil society and especially women aware of the

importance of voting, special events have been organized throughout the district under

the title "My Vote My Right, My Vote My Power, My Vote My Voice", they added.

