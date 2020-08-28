Citizens spent busy Friday repairing vehicles, cleaning shops, offices post heavy rains

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :A large number of citizens on Friday remained busy in repairing their vehicles and cleaning shops, hotels and offices after heavy rains which lashed megalopolis on Thursday.

The rains on Thursday had paralyzed the routine life in the city and streets , major thoroughfares were inundated with rain water.

The rain water flooded shops, hotels and homes, causing severe problems for residents.

The citizens on Friday morning were seen cleaning their shops, hotels and other business places where water had entered due to rains, while some roads in different parts of the city remained inundated with rain water and the drivers faced difficulties passing through these roads. The concerned civic agencies were also working to drain the water using heavy machinery.

The owners of vehicles that had broken down on the roads on Thursday or had left their vehicles on roads due to high water levels were seen cleaning and repairing their vehicles today.

The rain water had also entered the city's one of the old Khairabad Hotel located on the corner of I.I.Chundrigarh Road and in front of Shaheen Complex. The employees of Khairabad hotel were busy draining water.

Hanif Memon, owner of Tipu Sultan General Store, adjacent to Khairabad Hotel, told APP that his shop was two feet above the road and had been flooded.

"It's been 30 years, but never before has rainwater entered my shop," he said. Hanif said that the water entering the shop damaged the refrigerator and also damaged the goods kept below. He said that he used to come to his shop from Saddar daily in his car but yesterday he went to his house by walk due to inundated water in the streets. There is still water around his house in Saddar and his area was facing power outage since Thursday morning.

Around five to six passenger coaches were seen standing together on I.I.Chundrigarh Road. One of the drivers, Ijaz, told APP that the vehicles were not parked here due to breakdown but due to high water level at I.I.Chundrigarh Road and Tower, this place has been made a temporary stop instead of Kemari.

He said that these coaches normally travel from Kemari via I.I.Chundrigarh Road, Cantt. Station, Shar-e-Faisal, Malir 15, Quaidabad, Manzil Pump, Shah Latif Town, Razzaqabad Police Center, Steel Town, Gulshan Hadid. He said that the road from I.I. Chundrigarh to Gulshan-e-Hadid is clear but due to inundated water from I.I.Chundrigarh to Kemari, temporary stop has been formed here which is also causing loss to us as from Cantt. Station to Kemari and then on the way back from Kemari to I.I.Chundrigarh Road we earn Rs. 700 to 800 wage but now we have to bear this loss due to water.