Citizens Stage Demo, Demand Sewerage Facility

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 11:27 PM

Scores of citizens staged demonstration protest and demanded the department concerned to provide sewerage facility at Sewraa chowk to Waryam colony

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Scores of citizens staged demonstration protest and demanded the department concerned to provide sewerage facility at Sewraa chowk to Waryam colony.

The demonstration was led by PTI chairmen Asim Kalro and Saleem Ullah Khan, at Sewraa Chowk.

The protestors were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans and demands in support of development work in the area.

While talking to media persons, they stated that nearly 1000 houses were lacking sewerage facility. The local people have to face immense problems due to sewerage water. The both colonies remained deprived of civic facilities, they remarked. They demanded of local administration to ensure speedy uplift work in the areas.

More Stories From Pakistan

