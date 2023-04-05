Citizens stage protest against overcharging in public transports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :Citizens of the city on Wednesday staged a protest against the public transporters, who are still charging extra fares despite the issuance of revised fare lists by the Regional Transport Authority (RTA).

In this regard, a delegation of locals led by a member of the Abbottabad Cantonment board (ACB) called on the Additional SP Traffic Warden Abbottabad and discussed the matter of overcharging on local routes.

Citizens informed SP Traffic Warden that after the issuance of revised fares and reduction of midway fare, Suzuki drivers refused to charge new fares, and "quarrels between commuters and Suzuki drivers have become a routine matter".

They demanded immediate enforcement of revised fares which were issued last week and provide relief to the citizens as soon as possible.

According to the new fare lists, a fare of Rs. 20 will be charged for travelling from Abbottabad to Sethi Mosque, Kakul Main Gate, and Dobather. Whereas, Rs. 25 had been set as fare for commuting from Nawanshahr to Bypass Road and Bilal Town to Missile Chowk.