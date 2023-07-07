Citizens stages protest against desecration of Holy Quran

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :A large number of citizens hailing from different schools of thought on Friday staged a protest demonstration against the incident of desecration of Holy Quran reported from Sweden.

On the call of Jamat-e-Islami, Shia Ulema Council, Anjuman e Tajraan and others, a large number of citizens assembled to join the protest.

The protesters were chanting slogans against Sweden and demanded that Muslim countries should boycott Sweden.