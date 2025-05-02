Citizens stand by Armed Forces amid rising tensions on Eastern border

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) Rawalpindi citizens powerfully displayed their patriotism and unity, and have pledged unwavering support to Pakistan’s armed forces amid escalating tensions along the eastern border. Residents from all walks of life expressed their solidarity to stand "shoulder to shoulder" with the military in the face of any developing situation.

Talking to APP, Amir Saeed conveyed a strong message, declaring his readiness to respond with full force to any aggression from across the border.

"Our soldiers sacrificed their lives to protect us and today, we stand as one to support them," he said.

Hafiz Zahid, a shopkeeper said, "If India dares to any aggression, the entire nation will rise in defence of our homeland."

Tauqeer Abid offered his services to the armed forces at any border.

"I want to fight the enemy along with valour Pakistani troops", he said.

Even kids are so enthusiastic about showing emotional attachment with the armed forces.

Ali Malik, Muhammad Abdullah, Ammar bin Yasir and Muhammad Haseeb, school going students expressed their willing to serve the Pakistan Army.

"We will join the Pakistan Army and will teach a lesson to the enemies of Pakistan", they said.

Amjad Zeb, Principal of a private college said that his college has arranged a series of lectures for students regarding first aid and blood donation in wake of any emergency situation.

" We salute the Armed Forces for their sacrifices they have laid for the country's defence. Our college students and faculty will remain available for any role at our part", he said.