Citizens stand firmly with Pakistan Army after coward attack in DIKhan

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) Citizens in D.I.Khan expressed their sentiments, emphasizing the unwavering commitment and support for Pakistan Army to confronting and standing resilient against the enemy and eliminate the scourge of terrorism from the country.

In solidarity with the families of the martyrs, the citizens including political leaders, social activists, students and different walks of life offered sincere salutations to the Pakistan Army after a coward attack in Daraban area of Dera Ismail Khan.

At least 25 army personnel were martyred and several others injured in two separate terrorist attacks in Dera Ismail Khan in the wee hours of Tuesday.

The citizens commended the forces for consistently upholding the country's dignity and thwarting malicious intentions.

Recognizing the sacrifices made by the Pakistan Army, many voiced their belief that these sacrifices have led to the demise of those with nefarious intentions.

There was a collective call for all institutions in the country to stand firmly alongside the Pakistan Army. The citizens paid heartfelt tribute to the forces, expressing unity and support during this challenging time.

While talking to APP, Various segments of society declared their unwavering support for the Pakistan Army.

The sacrifices made by the security forces were acknowledged and praised as commendable by the public.

Former caretaker Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abdul Haleem Khan Kasuria strongly condemned the terrorist act and expressed solidarity with the victims.

Abdul Haleem Khan Kasuria said the peace was the first and foremost foundation for the real development of the society and the whole nation, the Pakistan Army, the police and all the law enforcement agencies had sacrificed their precious lives to maintain peace and protect the lives of people.

He said, “We will root out every conspiracy and propaganda of the elements that weaken our national institutions with our national unity and we would not allow the enemies to fulfil their nefarious designs.

"

Former MNA Yaqoob Sheikh said that our soldiers have sacrificed their lives to protect future of the nation and the whole nation extremely value their sacrifices and salute their greatness. He said brave soldiers of Pakistan Army have sacrifices their lives for the peace in the country and their sacrifices will not go waste. the people of Pakistan equally share the grief of the families of martyred soldiers of the Pakistan Army and pray for the early recovery of the injured persons, he added.

Religious Scholar, Allama Ramzan Touqeer strongly condemned the terrorist attack and expressed deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of twenty five young soldiers in DIKhan.

“The entire nation salutes the martyrs and their families,” he said, adding that cowardly acts of terrorists could not demoralize the valiant forces of Pakistan and the entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with them in the fight against terrorism.

He acknowledged the invaluable sacrifices made by the security forces for the establishment of peace and security in the country, emphasizing that these sacrifices should not be forgotten by the nation.

Renowned trader Kafeel Ahmad Nizami said The martyred soldiers of the Pakistan Army are our heroes, and the whole nation pays tribute to their sacrifices.

Social activist Amir Sohail Sadozai said that such cowardly attack could not weaken moral of personnel of law enforcement agencies. He said we stand by the armed forces to completely eliminate the scourge of terrorism.

Former Member of Provincial Assembly Ahmed Kareem Kundi while condemning the attack, said the security personnel martyred in the attack were the pride of the nation, added the entire nation was praying for those who got injured in the attack. “Pakistan’s security forces are playing a proud role in the defense of the country,” Kundi said.