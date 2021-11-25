UrduPoint.com

Citizens Suffer As Petroleum Dealers Announce Countrywide Strike

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 minutes ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 11:28 AM

Citizens suffer as petroleum dealers announce countrywide strike

Pakistan State Oil, (PSO) however, has announced to continue its uninterrupted supply across the country

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 25th, 2021) Huge rush has been witnessed at petrol pumps across Pakistan as Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA) announced to go on countrywide strike by closing their petrol pumps to press their demands.

The dealers want that the government should increase their profit margin, saying that they would remain on strike for indefinite period until thier demands are met.

The dealers have also announced strike in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi PPDA Chairman said: "The association will observe indefinite strike by suspending the supply from its petrol pumps from November 25, 2021."

However, Pakistan State Oil, (PSO) Shell and TOTAL will remain open across the country.

PSO spokesperson said that their petrol pumps across the country will remain open and continuous supply of fuel at the petrol pumps is being ensured.

“The PSO is always ready to serve the people,” said the Spokesperson.

The Ministry of Petroleum spokesperson said all the petrol pumps of Pakistan State Oil (PSO) Shell, TOTAL and other companies across the country would remain open.

As the leaders of Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association announced to go on strike from Thursday morning the panic spread among the public and people rushed to the petrol pumps to buy petrol and diesel for their needs. The petrol pumps in all cities witnessed long queues.

The spokesperson of the Petroleum Ministry’s said that the Petroleum Division of the Ministry sent the case to ECC to increase the margins of petrol pumps dealers and the ministry was working on it.

