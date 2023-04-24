Citizens throng parks on third day of Eid

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2023 ) :A large number of citizens visited public parks and other recreational places in the provincial metropolis on Monday to celebrate the third day of Eid ul Fitr with traditional festivity.

Many visitors, especially families, were seen at popular spots such as Bagh-e Jinnah, Gulshan-e-Iqbal Park, Model Town Linear Park, Minar-e-Pakistan, Nawaz Sharif Park, Race course Park, Shalamar Garden, Lahore Museum and Greater Iqbal Park.

The Lahore Zoo also remained the hub of festivities on the third day due to the large number of visitors, while several people faced difficulties in parking their vehicles.

Both entrances of Lahore Zoo (one at The Mall and second at Lawrence Road) were packed with traffic.

Cinemas and play lands having electronic swings, video games and other joy rides were also jam packed. Ice cream parlors, fast food restaurants, coffee shops and other eating spots also witnessed an extraordinary rush of people.

Many people invited their families and friends to their homes for parties in which traditional Lahori dishes and sweets were served. Special security arrangements were also seen outside the parks for the protection of the visitors.