Citizens throng picnic spots to celebrate Eid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2022 ) :The residents of Rawalpindi and adjoining areas on Wednesday thronged different parks to enjoy the second day of Eid-ul-Fitr as the families along with children were seen at the city picnic spots and there was also rush at restaurants to enjoy dishes of different kinds.

Having spent the first day of Eid on Tuesday on ritual exercise of greeting relatives, friends and near and dear ones, the citizens were seen flocking to numerous parks on Wednesday.

A large number of people were seen travelling towards Murree Hills to enjoy Eid celebrations.

The families visiting the parks of the city complained that over charging, sale of substandard food items and non-availability of quality products are main cause of concern.

"The food-items being offered at the canteen were really tantamount to fleecing and the children were being robbed off their Eid is at different parts," said Mushtaq a visitor at Ayub Park.

A special control room had also been set up at Deputy Commissioner (DC) Office Rawalpindi which was working round the clock to cope with any emergency situation.

According to a Commissioner Office spokesman, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Noor ul Amin Mengal had directed the departments concerned particularly Police, City Traffic Police (CTP) and Rescue-1122 to remain alert during Eid ul Fitr holidays to ensure security and provide maximum relief to the citizens.

The Commissioner had directed the authorities concerned to pay more attention to parks and other public places besides setting up special posts at various points by Rescue-1122 to avoid any untoward incident.

The City Traffic Police (CTP) had also made special arrangements to facilitate the motorists in Murree. The traffic police have stopped a movement of heavy vehicles on the roads leading to Murree to avoid any untoward incident.

The additional traffic wardens were deployed in Murree and to ensure smooth flow of traffic at the hill station during the Eid holidays, an official told APP.

"Following the instructions of district government, the CTP was not allowing entry of more than 8000 vehicles into Murree" said Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Naveed Irshad, adding that Murree has parking spaces for only 3500 vehicles.

He said as many as 350 officers and traffic wardens were deployed in Murree to ease traffic flow during Eid holidays.

The CTO also said the drivers without driving licenses and motorcyclists sans safety helmets would not be allowed entry into Murree.

The DC urged the tourists to observe traffic rules on the roads of Murree to avoid traffic mess and any untoward incident during Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

Parking of the vehicles would not be allowed outside the parking areas. There would be a complete ban on illegal parking on the roads in Murree besides exit and entry points and cooking on the roadside.

Rawalpindi district police had also launched Murree Tourism Police for the convenience and protection of the tourists.

Murree Tourism Police initially have 150 police officers and personnel, a special tourist van, three specially prepared vehicles, 25 motorcycles and horse riding squad.

