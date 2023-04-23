Citizens thronged to parks on second day of Eid-ul-Fitr

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2023 ) :A large number of citizens thronged the public parks and other recreational places on Sunday to celebrate the second day of Eid-ul-Fitr with traditional joy and recreational festivity.

The people including women, children and men of all ages were witnessed in swathes at Ayub National Park, Jinnah Park, Children Park, Nawaz Sharif Park, Gawalmandi Park, Shahbaz Sharif Park, 502 Park, and Satellite Town Family Park to enjoy a healthy environment with serene touches of green grounds and cool breeze while escaping from mundane routine life.

The Ayub National Park is the largest park of the garrison city of Rawalpindi. It also includes a small place called Jungle Kingdom, a children's park with many different rides and children really enjoy visiting this park. There is also a zoo in the park where they have kept a few tigers, cheetahs, lions, bears and peacocks. The rest of the Ayub Park is mainly used for walking. There is also a small lake in the park where people can do boating.

Another recreational place, Jinnah Park is home to amusement and public parks. Jinnah Park has several children's play areas, which are popular among families with young children. The play areas offer a variety of activities, including swings, slides, and climbing frames.

Nawaz Sharif Park know Iqbal Park is also an exciting place to enjoy Eid at the aesthetically developed recreational spot," Amjad, who came to Nawaz Sharif Park along with his family said. "We had a lot of fun and we also cooked meal here," he added.

However, the people were complaining about a lack of facilities at these parks and high rates of edibles. They were also irritated while paying extra money for parking facilities at most of the parks. A large number of people were also observed traveling toward Murree on the second day of Eid.

Elaborate security arrangements were made in the city for security. Over 3,700 police officers and jawans performed their duties on Eid-ul-Fitr.

