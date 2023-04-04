Citizens to be fined for throwing trash outside shops, homes

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :Local Government will impose fine on shopkeepers and other citizens for throwing trash outside their shops or houses.

According to official sources, the Municipal Corporations and Municipal Committees were instructed to take strict action against the citizens responsible for filthy bazaars and streets.

The official sources stated that a Rs 1000 fine would be imposed on the violation. The steps were taken to maintain cleanliness.