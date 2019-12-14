Citizens to be rewarded during Clean Green Pakistan campaign: Zartaj Gull Wazir

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 55 seconds ago Sat 14th December 2019 | 08:35 PM

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2019 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gull Wazir Saturday said that citizens would be included and rewarded in the "Clean Green Pakistan" drive.

The Clean Green Pakistan campaign has been launched in 19 districts including Dera Ghazi Khan, she said while talking to the media at a ceremony here.

She said that the general public could take part in competitions being held under the Clean Green Pakistan campaign, by registering themselves through mobile application.

She said that the government was working in five different areas to promote cleanliness and greenery to minimise effects of climate change.

The campaign would be made successful with cooperation of citizens. The general public would be presented special certificates on good performance for cleanliness and greenery.

Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq said that environment-friendly trees were being planted across the district. He said that environment index would be noted once in a week, during the campaign.

