Open Menu

Citizens To Caste Vote As National Responsibility On Voting Day

Sumaira FH Published February 05, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Citizens to caste vote as national responsibility on voting day

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Regional Election Commissioner Amir Ashfaq Qureshi said that vote is a fundamental right of each eligible citizen as continuity of democratic process is interlinked effective and appropriate use of right of vote.

Talking to APP here on Monday, he said that each vote played a foundational role to render the building of democracy strong.

He said that casting vote was the sensitive responsibility on the shoulder of each eligible citizen which should be fulfilled to lead Pakistan on the path of development and progress.

The REC Amir Ashfaq Qureshi said that the major chunk of population in Pakistan comprises youth and encouraging youth to cast their vote in the best interest of country and to best candidate was Primary need of hour.

He underscored that the turnout of votes in the upcoming elections would play a decisive role in the continuity of

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Democracy Vote Progress Lead Best

Recent Stories

Areej Chaudhary, Miss Pakistan World, Aiming for S ..

Areej Chaudhary, Miss Pakistan World, Aiming for Success One Step at a Time

6 minutes ago

President, PM, Services Chiefs reaffirm Pakistan’s unwavering support to Kashm ..

3 hours ago
 10 policemen martyred in terrorists’attack on DI ..

10 policemen martyred in terrorists’attack on DI Khan police station

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 February 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 February 2024

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2024

1 day ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024

1 day ago
 JI to end usury system after coming to power: Sira ..

JI to end usury system after coming to power: Siraj

2 days ago
 Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on ..

Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on North Korea

2 days ago
 Golf: Bahrain Championship scores

Golf: Bahrain Championship scores

2 days ago
 Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, ..

Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, Aimal Wali in Charsadda

2 days ago
 Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on t ..

Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on top in England Test

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan