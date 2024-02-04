Open Menu

Citizens To Express Solidarity With Kashmiris

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 04, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Citizens to express solidarity with Kashmiris

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) Citizens and government officials will express solidarity with innocent Kashmiris struggling for their right to self-determination in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) facing Indian forces atrocities.

Commissioner Multan Engineer Aamir Khattak will also join the ceremonies to be held at different places in the city. Walks, rallies and seminars will be organized across the division and people will record their protest against the injustices perpetrated by the Indian forces in the valley.

Commissioner Engineer Aamir Khattak urged the organizations to hold events across the division to express unity with Kashmiri brothers and sisters. Flags of Kashmir will be displayed in key locations, including flyovers, important sites, and offices.

The divisional administration will also feature documentaries showcasing the struggles of Kashmiris.

Special prayers for the freedom of Kashmir and the well-being of our beloved homeland will also be offered on Kashmir Day.

APP/atf

Related Topics

India Multan Protest Jammu Government Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024

8 hours ago
 JI to end usury system after coming to power: Sira ..

JI to end usury system after coming to power: Siraj

17 hours ago
 Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on ..

Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on North Korea

17 hours ago
 Golf: Bahrain Championship scores

Golf: Bahrain Championship scores

17 hours ago
 Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, ..

Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, Aimal Wali in Charsadda

17 hours ago
Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on t ..

Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on top in England Test

17 hours ago
 Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governo ..

Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governor

17 hours ago
 Police finalizes security plan for election

Police finalizes security plan for election

17 hours ago
 Former Minister said Bilawal is future of Pakistan

Former Minister said Bilawal is future of Pakistan

17 hours ago
 PPP Chairman to address public meeting in Hyderaba ..

PPP Chairman to address public meeting in Hyderabad

17 hours ago
 CM inaugurates development projects in Sahiwal, Pa ..

CM inaugurates development projects in Sahiwal, Pakpattan

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan