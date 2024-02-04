Citizens To Express Solidarity With Kashmiris
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 04, 2024 | 05:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) Citizens and government officials will express solidarity with innocent Kashmiris struggling for their right to self-determination in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) facing Indian forces atrocities.
Commissioner Multan Engineer Aamir Khattak will also join the ceremonies to be held at different places in the city. Walks, rallies and seminars will be organized across the division and people will record their protest against the injustices perpetrated by the Indian forces in the valley.
Commissioner Engineer Aamir Khattak urged the organizations to hold events across the division to express unity with Kashmiri brothers and sisters. Flags of Kashmir will be displayed in key locations, including flyovers, important sites, and offices.
The divisional administration will also feature documentaries showcasing the struggles of Kashmiris.
Special prayers for the freedom of Kashmir and the well-being of our beloved homeland will also be offered on Kashmir Day.
