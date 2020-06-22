Citizens to face fine, arrest on not wearing mask at public places

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :The district administration has decided to start penalizing citizens for not wearing face masks at public places after a 24-hour on-going advocacy campaign.

According to Assistant Commissioner City Abida Fareed, the decision was taken keeping in view the worsening statistics regarding novel coronavirus infections, says an official release issued here Monday.

A 24-hour long advocacy campaign to advise people to wear face masks through print, electronic and social media was in progress.

The action would be taken under Punjab Infectious Diseases (Prevention and Control) Ordinance, 2020, the AC said and added that both the shopkeeper and the consumer would face action that may include fine or arrest.