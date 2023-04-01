(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2023 ) :The Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) on Saturday has revealed that Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) has disconnected electricity from tube wells without any prior notice, leading to the water shortage in the urban areas of Peshawar. The move comes as a result of a legal dispute between the two entities, with PESCO demanding payment of arrears for a rebate that was previously granted to WSSP.

The WSSP has issued a statement urging PESCO to restore electricity to the disconnected tube wells immediately.

It warned that if the situation persisted, it would result in a law and order situation.

The statement clarified that WSSP has been consistently paying its current bills and all regular bills have been cleared.

The water shortage caused by PESCO's actions is likely to cause inconvenience and hardship for the people of Peshawar, and it is imperative that the issue is resolved quickly.