Citizens To Follow Safety Measures During Rainy Season: PDMA

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 30 seconds ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 11:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Thursday urged citizens to follow safety measures for making lives and property safeguard during the current monsoon season.

According to PDMA alerts, the rescue and relief agencies to remain ready to respond at a short notice, issue early warning to people in vulnerable areas, ensure monitoring of water ways thorough SMS and all possible ways and deploy required staff, place relief, rescue stocks in most vulnerable areas at district levels.

PDMA also instructed the residents of low-laying areas to move their important households from basements to upper floors or safer places.

PDMA officials said that department is also organizing different functions at district level to create awareness among masses about natural calamities.

Citizens were also asked to avoid taking baths in rivers and canals.

They asked people not to touch bare wires, avoid usage of electrical home appliances with faulty, bare and cracked electrical wires.

In case of emergency , call at 1129 , 1122 or nearby hospital or disaster management office. PDMA is cautious about your life and property so , be yourself too and do not let your children bath in rain water.

While traveling in hilly be alert of landsliding in rainy season. Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) campaign to raise awareness about precautionary measures during monsoon.

said many people get sick in this season while many others affected due to rains and floods which ruin their crops and demolish their homes and shelter and loss of cattle also common in flood-affected regions where cattle get flooded away.

Health expert Dr Nasir Zubair talking to private news channel said as the monsoon trough is in full swing i appealed to the public to be careful during monsoon, as monsoons reduce the immunity of body and make it susceptible to many diseases, which are commonly associated with this season.

Another Physician Dr Humayun Saad said the diseases associated with monsoon are malaria, jaundice, gastro intestinal infections like typhoid and cholera. He said that puddles of water, which gets stagnant due to rain becomes breeding ground for mosquitoes.

They spread diseases like malaria and dengue fever. He also advised to use mosquito net or mosquito repellants like mats and coils.

