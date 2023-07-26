Citizens to get municipal services through single click : Amir Mir

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Minister for Information and Local Government Amir Mir on Wednesday said that the Punjab government decided to decentralize all municipal services for the convenience of citizens.

To achieve the goal, the local government department established a complaints management and information system where citizens could access services with just one click.

In a statement, the minister said that as part of this system, preparations have been completed to launch a helpline number 1198 through which citizens could register complaints and obtain information related to municipal services. Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi would soon inaugurate this system for awareness and handling of complaints about municipal services, he added.

With the complaints management and information system, complaints about municipal services could be lodged from the comfort of citizens' homes, he said and added that in addition to the helpline, citizens would also have an option to use a mobile app, online web portal and WhatsApp service for the purpose. Complaints received on the helpline number 1198 would be promptly addressed, he informed.

The minister said the helpline of the complaints management and information systemwould be available 24/7. Citizens were encouraged to report municipal issues in their areasand fulfill their responsibilities, he added.