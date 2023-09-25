Open Menu

Citizens To Get Relief From District Price Control Committee Hyderabad Against Price Hike

Ijaz Ahmad Published September 25, 2023 | 08:50 PM

Citizens to get relief from District Price Control Committee Hyderabad against price hike

The District Price Control Committee Hyderabad comprising the representatives of the business community and officers of the concerned district departments met here on Monday under the chair of Deputy Commissioner Tariq Qureshi to provide relief to the citizens against increasing price hikes

HYDERABAD,(UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 25th, 2023) :The District Price Control Committee Hyderabad comprising the representatives of the business community and officers of the concerned district departments met here on Monday under the chair of Deputy Commissioner Tariq Qureshi to provide relief to the citizens against increasing price hikes.

According to the spokesman of the district administration Hyderabad, which meeting of the District Price Control Committee held on the special instructions of the caretaker Sindh Chief Minister has decided to hold its monthly meeting on a regular basis to ensure the implementation of the decisions regarding price control and initiate legal action against the violators.

The Deputy Commissioner asked the officers of the Bureau of Supply to ensure the registration of storehouses and submit a list of these warehouses so that action could be initiated against those traders who were involved in the hoarding of goods and creating artificial price hikes.

He also directed the officers of the market committee to initiate measures to minimize the role of middlemen during an auction of vegetables fruits and other commodities so that the citizens could get direct relief while purchasing goods.

While discussing the rates of commodities, the meeting initially fixed the wholesale rate of lost Canola Oil as Rs. 410/- per litter, the ex-mill rate of sugar as Rs. 140/- per kilogram, and milk as Rs. 190/- per litter. The meeting decided that notification of the price fixation of other goods would be issued later.

The Deputy Commissioner asked the Assistant Commissioners of Hyderabad District to ensure price checking of commodities on a daily basis and take strict action against violators.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Business Oil Hyderabad Price Market

Recent Stories

Commerce minister underscores significance of incr ..

Commerce minister underscores significance of increasing investment

5 minutes ago
 PM’s speech at General Assembly is reflection of ..

PM’s speech at General Assembly is reflection of Pakistani people's aspiration ..

5 minutes ago
 Body of teenage girl found from canal

Body of teenage girl found from canal

5 minutes ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inaug ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inaugurates plastic road in Lahore

5 minutes ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visit ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visits Quaid District Project, orde ..

5 minutes ago
 HESCO claims recovery of almost Rs1.68 billion fro ..

HESCO claims recovery of almost Rs1.68 billion from consumers, electricity thiev ..

5 minutes ago
Germany's housing sector slumps into crisis

Germany's housing sector slumps into crisis

5 minutes ago
 Training session on ‘Food Entrepreneurship and E ..

Training session on ‘Food Entrepreneurship and Empowering Women’ held

5 minutes ago
 Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi co ..

Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi concludes its debut at Jeonju In ..

11 minutes ago
 Elaborate security arrangements being ensured at h ..

Elaborate security arrangements being ensured at high-security zone

24 minutes ago
 AJK coalition regime committed to provide every po ..

AJK coalition regime committed to provide every possible relief to masses: AJK P ..

24 minutes ago
 SECP imposes pricing caps on digital personal loa ..

SECP imposes pricing caps on digital personal loans

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan