Citizens To Get Relief Under Ring Road Health Facility Zone: Chairman RDA

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 07:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Tariq Mehmood Murtaza on Friday said maximum public relief would be ensured under Ring Road Health Facility Zone.

Talking to former President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) Lahore Prof. Dr Saeed Akhter who called on him here he said concrete steps would be taken to provide modern medical health facilities to people.

During the meeting, Chairman RDA showed his consent to establish medical city under Ring Road Project.

Dr Saeed Akhtar offered his expertise in building liver transplant centre. Some of the philanthropists in the country have shown interest in establishing a state of the art transplant institute and medical city, he informed.

They also agreed to work with mutual cooperation and consensus to implement the project.

Deputy Director Finance RDA Junaid Taj Bhatti was also present in the meeting.

