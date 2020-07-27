UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Citizens To Get Waste Bags Free Of Cost

Mon 27th July 2020 | 11:20 AM

Citizens to get waste bags free of cost

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :The Bahawalpur Waste Management Company has announced that citizen could get waste bags from the company to dispose off offal on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

According to a press release issued by the company office here,citizens could get waste bags free of cost on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

"People who want to dispose off offal,they can get waste bags from the company," it said.

The people could contact at Helpline-1139 and Whats app number 0341-0923089 to get waste bags. The teams of BWMC would provide them with waste bags at their doorstep," the press release concluded.

More Stories From Pakistan

