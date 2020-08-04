UrduPoint.com
Citizens To Observe Youm-e-Istehsal Against Illegal Indian Occupation Of Kashmir

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 10:58 PM

The citizens of Hyderabad will observe Youm-e-Estehsal on Wednesday (August 05) to denounce illegal, immoral and unconstitutional step taken by India on this day last year to stripe Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir of its special status

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :The citizens of Hyderabad will observe Youm-e-Estehsal on Wednesday (August 05) to denounce illegal, immoral and unconstitutional step taken by India on this day last year to stripe Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir of its special status.One minute silence will be observed across the country in the morning to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris.

Since the abrogation of Article 370 of the Indian constitution in August, last year, the Indian government of fascist Modi continued to adhere to the policy of coercion, torture and deception to undermine the will of Muslim majority of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) by changing its demography.The Commissioner Hyderabad Mohammad Abbas Baloch, Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro would lead the main rally to be taken out from Shahbaz Building to condemn Indian brutalities on the people of Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Besides, different political and religious parties as well as civil society organizations would take out rallies from Sindh University's old Campus to Hyderabad Press club to condemn the illegal step of Indian government taken last year to strip Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir of its special status.

Thousands workers of Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaaf, Pakistan People's Party, PML-N, Grand Democratic Alliance, Jamat Islami Pakistan, JUI, JUP, Qaumi Awami Tahreek and civil society organizations will participate in protest rallies and demonstrations by wearing black bands and carry flags of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir to mark one year of Indian brutalities after abrogation of Article 370 and 35-A of India's constitution which had guaranteed special status to Indian Held Kashmir.

One minute silence is to be observed in Hyderabad and traffic will also be halted for one minute and sirens will be played to show solidarity with the oppressed people of Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaaf Sindh chapter will launch a train march from Karachi to Rohri (Sukkur) to condemn Indian occupation and brutalities against people of the occupied valley. Thousands of PTI workers to accord warm welcome to participants of the train march at Hyderabad Railway station at about 11:50 am on August 05.

