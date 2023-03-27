Citizens tortured three dacoits to death for killing man in dacoity bid

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :The citizens on Monday overpowered four dacoits, killing three of them when they were fleeing from a jewellery shop after a failed dacoity bid in which they shot dead the owner and injured two others for putting resistance at Gardezi Market in limits of Gulgasht Police Station.

A spokesperson for City Police Officer (CPO) Fayyaz Hussain said that four armed outlaws entered into a jewellery shop situated at Gardezi Market, Gulgasht in a bid to loot valuables from the shop. In the meanwhile, the criminals shot the owner of the shop Alyan dead and injured two others when they attempted to resist the dacoit bid.

However, the citizens and traders of the market gathered on the scene and overpowered the criminals when they were fleeing from the shop.

The crowd molested the dacoits when police reached the spot and took them into custody.

Later on, the police along with Rescue 1122 shifted the injured dacoit to Nishtar Hospital in critical condition.

The doctors of the hospital pronounced three of them dead on arrival and treated another injured who was in critical condition, Deputy Medical Superintendent (DMS) Accident & Emergency Ward Nisthar Hospital, Dr Isabaat Khosa said.

The spokesman informed that the dead dacoits were member of Ehsan Gang and identified as the ring leader Ehsan s/o Mustafa, Muhammad Bilal alias Billa s/o Manzoor Ahmed and Liaqat Hussain s/o Allah Dita while the injured was identified as Abbas Tanveer s/o Ameer.

He said that they were history sheeters and were wanted to police in number of cases of murder, attempt to murder, dacoity, robbery and other heinous crimes.