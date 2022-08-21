UrduPoint.com

Citizens Undergo Panic As Flood Water Enters Fazalpur City

Sumaira FH Published August 21, 2022 | 08:50 PM

Citizens undergo panic as flood water enters Fazalpur city

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :Citizens underwent immense panic after flood water entered into western side of the city Fazalpur.

According to official sources, the water entered after breach in Qutab and Fazal canals. Resultantly, the citizens faced difficulties in their movement to safer places.

The district administration is shifting citizens to safe sites by employing private, government vehicles and boats. Similarly, the people hailing from tribal areas who sought shelter in Government Higher Secondary school and Government Girls Higher Secondary Schools Fazalpur were also being shifted to some other places.

Provincial Ministers Sardar Husnain Dareshak and Mohsin Khan Leghari also rushed to the site and monitored the rescue and relief operation. They instructed the district administration to speed up the process of evacuation of people.

