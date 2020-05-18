UrduPoint.com
Citizens Underwent Panic After Presence Of Locust In City Multan

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 11:49 PM

The citizen underwent panic after locust entered into city and its suburban areas, here on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :The citizen underwent panic after locust entered into city and its suburban areas, here on Monday.

According to an official , locusts are attacking crops in almost all areas of south Punjab including Multan, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, Khanewal, Vehari, and some others. Today, millions of swarms were observed in Multan city which horrified the citizens especially kids at Shah Rukn Alam colony, Chowk Kumhranwala, Masoom Shah and some other residential areas, he added.

The swarms moved to rural area Mattital after . The official sources observed that huge number of swarms were unexpected. However, he stated that locust arrived from Balochistan, KPK and some areas of district Rajanpur. About its ultimate destination, he observed that it would find its way to Cholistan and Rajhastan for summer breeding. All efforts were in progress to eradicate the locust. However, it could affect crops for another two years, he feared.

