Citizens urge govt to expedite development works under QDP

(@FahadShabbir)

The residents of Quetta urged the government to expedite the construction work under Quetta Development Package (QDP) to complete on time with quality and sustainability by removing obstacles in the daily life of citizens

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :The residents of Quetta urged the government to expedite the construction work under Quetta Development Package (QDP) to complete on time with quality and sustainability by removing obstacles in the daily life of citizens.

They expressed their concerns over unnecessary delay in the completion of QDP and waste of funds, which would not be tolerated at any cost.

The delay in the construction of roads under that package has led to increase in problems of the citizens causing the people to suffer from various diseases through respiration, they said while talking to APP.

They told that the transfer of utility service lines has been slowed down which needs to be ensured as soon as possible so that the work on the projects could be continued uninterrupted. They demanded for expediting the progress of work on the projects by removing the concerns of various stakeholders about the projects as soon as possible to ensure its early completion.

The local people urged the Chief Minister to conduct an inquiry over unnecessary delay in construction and embezzlement of funds and said that the departments concerned should take steps for micro-level management by developing effective mechanisms for the implementation of projects.

The government was allocated a special package three years back for the provincial capital to expand its roads, improve sewerage system, installation of street lights and construction of footpaths to restore the lost beauty of Quetta and provide better facilities to the masses, they said.

The Balochitan government had been allocated an amount of Rs 24.542 billion for Quetta Development Package with aim to bring a positive change in the city's landscape besides multiplying its beauty and resolve public difficulties in the future.

The projects initiated under Quetta Development Programme included construction and rehabilitation of Sariab road, Prince Road, Sirki Road, Jinnah Road, Samugli Road, Zarghoon Road, Sabzal Road, Brewery Road, Nawan Kali Bypass, Joint Road and Western Bypass to Sariab Road, they added.

The development projects for the betterment of Quetta city, solution of traffic problems and convenience of the citizens are of utmost importance and with their timely completion, Quetta would become a modern, beautiful and developed city.