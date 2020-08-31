UrduPoint.com
Citizens Urge Minister, PR Authorities To Extend Musa Pak To DG Khan

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 03:06 PM

Citizens urge minister, PR authorities to extend Musa Pak to DG Khan

Citizens appealed Federal Minister for Railways, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and PR authorities to extend Musa Pak route to DG Khan for their facilitation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Citizens appealed Federal Minister for Railways, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and PR authorities to extend Musa Pak route to DG Khan for their facilitation.

Citizens including Tanvir, Ilyas, Rasheed, Ghazanfar, Murad and others said that route of Musa Pak running between Multan and Lahore should be extended up-to DG Khan via Muzaffargarh and Kot Addu.

They said that citizens of these cities have to come to Multan to catch the train for Lahore which creates problems for them.

If Pakistan Railways adds another two Bogies to the train, the issue will be resolved, they suggested.

Hundreds of passengers of the areas will be benefited with this step of extension of the route, they stated.

