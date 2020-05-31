Citizens urge repair of tube-well in UC 18

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2020 ) :The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) in Rawalpindi has failed to repair a tube-well located in UC-18 which was out of order for more than a month creating scarcity of water for the residents of adjoining areas.

The dysfunctional tube-well caused water shortage for residents of the Pindora, Muttor Market, Benazir Chowk, Mehmoodabad and its adjoining areas as it was the only source of water in the area.

The residents expressed asked to provide a substitute arrangements for water supply or they would hold a protest against Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA).

Talking to APP, Muhammad Mohsin Aziz, Hassan Mujtaba, Hashir Mehmood, Muhammad Nafayh Khalil and other residents complained, "We have to fetch water fromfar-flung areas just to meet our daily needs. We cannot afford a water tanker as it costs Rs 1,200 which is not affordable for them,"They informed that they lodged repeated complaints with WASA but no action has been taken so far.