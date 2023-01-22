Citizens urged not to allow children to fly kites

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :The District Administration and Rawalpindi District Police on Sunday have urged the citizens not to allow their children to violate kite flying ban imposed by the provincial government else strict action in accordance with the law would be taken and the ban violators would be sent behind the bars.

According to a police spokesman, police rounded up 65 kite sellers and flyers during last seven days and recovered over 8760 kites with 286 kite flying string rolls from their possession.

He said that Police had registered cases against violators of ban on kite flying. On the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari, police were taking strict action in accordance with the law, he added.

He informed that the CPO had requested the parents to stop their children from getting involved in such activities as a crackdown against kite flyers had already been accelerated in the city.

Special squads had been formed to net the violators while Deputy Superintendents of Police and Station House Officers were also taking part in the operation.

He said that the officers concerned had been directed to utilize all available resources to control the kite flying and to net the ban violators and the kite sellers. He said, the kite flying ban violators were being dealt with an iron hand and no one would be allowed to violate the law and indulge in kite flying and selling.

The use of metal string for kite flying results in the loss of human lives therefore, all-out efforts are made to stop kite flying, he said adding, a special awareness campaign is also being run to control the ban violation.

He informed that Inspector General of Police, Punjab Aamir Zulfiqar Khan during his recent visit to Rawalpindi had issued orders to speed up crackdown against kite flying and aerial firing.

The parents were also urged to keep an eye on the activities of their children and not allow them to be a part of illegal activities.

The people had also been requested to report on 15 against kite flying and aerial firing so that such notorious elements could be immediately rounded up, he added.

The district administration spokesman said that on the directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Saqib Manan, the authorities were conducting regular operations against the ban violators and had also launched an awareness campaign to acquaint the citizens about risks involved in kite flying.

The spokesman said that no one would be allowed to violate the kite flying ban and action in accordance with the law would be taken against kite sellers, kite flying ban violators and those involved in aerial firing.

395