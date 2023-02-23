Citizens urged not to allow children to fly kites; 700 kite sellers, flyers arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :The District Administration and Rawalpindi District Police have urged the citizens not to allow their children to violate the kite flying ban imposed by the provincial government else strict action in accordance with the law would be taken and the ban violators would be sent behind the bars.

According to a police spokesman, police rounded up 700 kite sellers and flyers during January and February and recovered over 25,000 kites with a large number of kite flying string rolls from their possession.

He informed that Sadiqabad police on Thursday managed to unearth a kite factory and rounded up three, Mirza Tofeeq, Abdul Wahad and the factory owner on recovery of thousands of kites and raw material.

He said Rawalpindi district police had adopted a zero-tolerance policy against kite sellers, flyers, aerial firing and strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against the violators.

He said that Police had registered cases against the kite flying ban violators.

On the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani, police were taking strict action against the kite flying ban violators, he added.

He informed that the CPO had requested the parents to stop their children from getting involved in such activities as a crackdown against kite flyers had already been accelerated in the city.

Special squads had been formed to net the violators while Deputy Superintendents of Police and Station House Officers were also taking part in the operation.

He said that the officers concerned had been directed to utilize all available resources to control kite flying and net the ban violators and the kite sellers.

The use of metal string for kite flying results in the loss of human lives therefore, all-out efforts were being made to stop kite flying, he added.

A special awareness campaign was also being run to control the ban violation, he said.

The parents were also urged to keep an eye on the activities of their children and not allow them to be a part of illegal activities.

The people had also been requested to report on 15 against kite flying and aerial firing so that such notorious elements could be immediately rounded up, he added.

\395