Citizens Urged Not To Allow Children To Fly Kites
Umer Jamshaid Published February 20, 2025 | 04:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Sargodha Muhammad Suhaib Ashraf has urged citizens to prevent their children from violating the provincial government’s ban on kite flying, warning that strict legal action will be taken against those who break the law.
A police spokesman said on Thursday that the Sargodha district police were conducting raids to apprehend both kite sellers and flyers. Acting on the special directives of DPO Muhammad Suhaib Ashraf, the police have intensified their crackdown, ensuring strict adherence to the law.
The DPO appealed to parents, urging them to keep their children from participating in kite flying, as the enforcement campaign against violators has already been ramped up across the city. In recent actions, police arrested nine individuals for kite flying and aerial firing.
The spokesman further reported that the crackdown led to the arrest of six kite dealers involved in the sale and flying of kites, with police recovering kites and string rolls from their possession. Additionally, four individuals were apprehended for aerial firing.
These actions were primarily carried out in the jurisdiction of Saddar Police Station.
As part of the enforcement efforts, an awareness campaign was launched, including awareness walks in various city areas, to educate the public about the dangers of kite flying and aerial firing.
The spokesman also reminded citizens that kite flying is considered a non-bailable offense, punishable by imprisonment for 3 to 7 years, along with a fine of up to Rs 500,000. He emphasised the need for vigilance, especially among parents, to ensure that children do not engage in this dangerous activity.
"No one will be allowed to endanger lives for temporary pleasure," the DPO stated, reiterating the police’s firm stance on this issue. Following directives from the Inspector General of Police, efforts to curb kite flying and aerial firing have been accelerated.
The spokesman concluded by confirming that the Sargodha district police have adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards kite sellers, flyers, and aerial firing, with strict legal action being taken against all violators.
Recent Stories
Abu Dhabi Investment Office partners with China’s Wind Information
Khalifa University joins ATLAS collaboration at CERN in Geneva
EDGE, FNSS partner to modernise Armed Forces' infantry fighting vehicles
Dragon Oil expands investments in Egypt
Karakalpakstan Project wins Energy Globe Award 2024 in Uzbekistan
EDGE, CMN NAVAL explore opportunities to expand global naval capabilities
Abu Dhabi Investment Forum strengthens economic ties with China
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Bangladesh opt to bat first against India
Abu Dhabi Investment Forum showcases growth opportunities in Shanghai
UAE parliamentary delegation to attend 7th Arab Parliament Conference in Cairo
Shamma bint Mohammed participates in UNOG Director-General's annual meeting with ..
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs meeting of Executive Committee of ADNOC Boar ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Citizens urged not to allow children to fly kites6 minutes ago
-
Man killed in road mishap6 minutes ago
-
Rain to have positive impact on standing crops6 minutes ago
-
UNFPA delegation visited PSCA headquarters6 minutes ago
-
Benazir national men & Women throwball championship concludes in Sukkur16 minutes ago
-
Capital Police bust three-member, recover stolen vehicle worth mls16 minutes ago
-
France, Pakistan strengthen ties with resumed direct flights: French Ambassador16 minutes ago
-
District Emergency Board meeting held26 minutes ago
-
15 criminals netted26 minutes ago
-
Int’l Mother Language Day to be marked on Feb 2126 minutes ago
-
US consul general visits Sargodha University26 minutes ago
-
IHC orders to release 120 PTI activists in Nov 26 riots case26 minutes ago