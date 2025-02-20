Citizens urged not to allow children to fly kites

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Sargodha Muhammad Suhaib Ashraf has urged citizens to prevent their children from violating the provincial government’s ban on kite flying, warning that strict legal action will be taken against those who break the law.

A police spokesman said on Thursday that the Sargodha district police were conducting raids to apprehend both kite sellers and flyers. Acting on the special directives of DPO Muhammad Suhaib Ashraf, the police have intensified their crackdown, ensuring strict adherence to the law.

The DPO appealed to parents, urging them to keep their children from participating in kite flying, as the enforcement campaign against violators has already been ramped up across the city. In recent actions, police arrested nine individuals for kite flying and aerial firing.

The spokesman further reported that the crackdown led to the arrest of six kite dealers involved in the sale and flying of kites, with police recovering kites and string rolls from their possession. Additionally, four individuals were apprehended for aerial firing.

These actions were primarily carried out in the jurisdiction of Saddar Police Station.

As part of the enforcement efforts, an awareness campaign was launched, including awareness walks in various city areas, to educate the public about the dangers of kite flying and aerial firing.

The spokesman also reminded citizens that kite flying is considered a non-bailable offense, punishable by imprisonment for 3 to 7 years, along with a fine of up to Rs 500,000. He emphasised the need for vigilance, especially among parents, to ensure that children do not engage in this dangerous activity.

"No one will be allowed to endanger lives for temporary pleasure," the DPO stated, reiterating the police’s firm stance on this issue. Following directives from the Inspector General of Police, efforts to curb kite flying and aerial firing have been accelerated.

The spokesman concluded by confirming that the Sargodha district police have adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards kite sellers, flyers, and aerial firing, with strict legal action being taken against all violators.