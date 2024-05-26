Citizens Urged Not To Invest In Illegal Housing Societies
Muhammad Irfan Published May 26, 2024 | 12:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has urged the citizens not to invest in illegal housing societies and visit RDA website www.rda.gop.pk to check status of the housing societies.
According to a RDA spokesman, the authority had geared up its ongoing operation against illegal housing schemes.
RDA on the directives of the Divisional Intelligence Committee had also launched operation against rules violators, he said.
The spokesman informed that the Task Force constituted to take strict action against illegal housing schemes conducted operations against four illegal housing schemes, Capital Valley, New Airport Town, Banni Mehbob, and Gulshan-e-Bahar, located in Mouzas Katrian, Thalian, and Pilo, Rawalpindi.
The enforcement squad sealed the site offices and demolished the main gates, boundary walls, billboards and other infrastructure of the illegal schemes.
The spokesman informed that the enforcement teams also demolished illegal construction on Plot No. 522, Phase-II, Gulraiz Housing Scheme.
Earlier, notices were issued to the plot owners, Ilyas and Muhammad Jamal, he informed.
The operation on the directives of the Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Muhammad Abdul Aamer Khattak was launched under the supervision of the Director General (DG) RDA, the Additional DG RDA, the Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, and City Police Officer Rawalpindi.
He informed that the crackdown against illegal housing societies on the instructions of the DG RDA Kinza Murtaza would continue without any discrimination.
/395
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024
Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy candidates ahead of T20 WC 2024
Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa
Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match
Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024
Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Efforts Boost Pakistan’s Meat Exp ..
Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast
Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza
Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chilas safe city project
T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakistan-India matches may disappoi ..
PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
‘India using sham elections in IIOJK to perpetuate its military occupation’2 minutes ago
-
Admin sets up heat stroke camps; educating citizens on preventive measures2 minutes ago
-
1634 cases registered against electricity thieves in Rwp division2 minutes ago
-
DC Dir Lower visits to Al-Khidmat Aghosh Centre12 minutes ago
-
No one to be allowed to collect hides of sacrificial animal without permission12 minutes ago
-
13 died in tragic accident: thousands of citizens attend funeral prayer12 minutes ago
-
Acting President condoles death of renowned artist Talat Hussain22 minutes ago
-
Weather likely to remain dry, hot in most parts of KP22 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 329,200 cusecs water22 minutes ago
-
KP Food Authority conducts major operation against adulteration mafia2 hours ago
-
PPP delegation calls on PM Shehbaz Sharif2 hours ago
-
11 of a family killed in Muzaffargarh road accident11 hours ago