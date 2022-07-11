Citizens urged not to put sacrificial animal remains in sewerage system

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2022 ) :Managing Director WASA Qaisar Raza urged the citizens not to put sacrificial animal waste into sewerage system to avert any inconvenience on Eid-Ul-Azha.

The citizens were asked to inform about blockage of sewer system on WASA complaint number 1334 immediately as complaints registered at complaint cell being resolved on priority.

He said that the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) teams were present at camps established by MWMC in the city.

The teams were busy in serving the citizens round the clock as Eid holidays of sewerage, water supply and disposal stations divisions have been cancelled to ensure provision of water supply and drainage facilities on Eid.

The all operational staff along with machinery was present on duty at their premises.

MD WASA paid visit to various parts of the city and disposal stations and also checked the working of Samejaabad, Vehari Road, Old Shujaabad Road and Chungi No. 9 Disposal stations.

He directed the sewerage sub divisions to resolve sewer complaints without any delay.