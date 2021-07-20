UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 02:04 PM

Citizens urged not to throw offals, entrails in nullahs, drains

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :The citizens particularly living near nullahs have been urged not to throw offals and entrails of sacrificial animals in nullahs and drains.

During his visit to different city areas Provincial Minister for Prisons, Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan said, the authorities concerned of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) had been directed to utilize all available resources to ensure cleanliness on Eid-ul-Azha.

He said, negligence on part of the officials concerned would not be tolerated and strict action would be taken against those found absent from duty.

He said citizens could use toll-free number 1139 to register their complaints about removal of offals and entrails.

He informed that the RWMC had finalised a comprehensive cleanliness plan for Eid-ul-Azha to get rid of entrails of animals under which a large number of points have been set up in the city.

Under the plan, all available resources would be utilised to fulfil the task during Eid-ul-Azha holidays, he added.

He said citizens should cooperate with sanitation staff and refrain from throwing entrails of sacrificial animals on roads except for the specific points from where it could easily be removed to landfill site.

He said a large number of handcarts and heavy machinery would also be used to remove garbage from the city roads. The citizens should play their due role to make the efforts of the company successful regarding cleanliness of city areas more effectively, he added.

The city had been divided into different sectors to make effective the cleanliness arrangements on Eid-ul-Azha, he said directing the authorities concerned to properly monitor performance of the field staff.

The company had cancelled eid holidays of the sanitary workers and the officials to ensure cleanliness during the Eid days, he said adding, collection points were established for the convenience of the public at union council level.

After completion of the cleanliness task and removal of offal, all collection points and other areas should be cleaned properly and sprayed, he added.

