UrduPoint.com

Citizens Urged Not To Throw Solid Waste In Drains

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 21, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Citizens urged not to throw solid waste in drains

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) here on Wednesday urged the citizens not to throw garbage and solid waste in drains particularly Nullah Lai.

According to a WASA spokesman, in an operation, three owners of tractor trolleys found throwing solid waste in Nullah Lai on late Tuesday night were handed over to police for legal action in accordance with the law.

According to Managing Director, WASA, the Agency has launched an operation on the directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaquat Ali Chatha against the violators of Section-144 imposed in areas near Nullah Lai and other nullahs of the town.

He informed that Punjab government spends huge amount every year to clean nullahs. Those who throw garbage and solid waste in the nullahs do not deserve any kind of concession, he added.

In view of the monsoon rains, the citizens had been requested to cooperate with WASA staff to keep the nullahs clean, the MD said adding, the citizens should come forward and play their role to make the efforts of the sanitation department regarding cleanliness of nullahs a success.

Filth and solid waste should only be deposited at garbage points from where it could easily be removed, he added.

The public is requested that as a responsible citizen, if they see any one throwing garbage and solid waste in Nullah Lai, immediately report to the police on 15, the MD added.

To a question he said, those who are violating the orders of the district administration and throwing garbage in nullahs were being challaned and fined. Special teams were constituted to conduct raids and fined the violators, he added.

The people's role is essential especially in protecting low lying areas of the city from flood devastations, he said adding, solid waste, garbage, shopping bags should not be thrown in Nullahs as they create blockage in the way of flood water. As a result, the flood water plays havoc with the properties and lives of the people, he added.

395

Related Topics

Police Government Of Punjab Flood Water Lai Rawalpindi From Rains

Recent Stories

Hina wants early resolution of visa issues of Paki ..

Hina wants early resolution of visa issues of Pakistani students in Danish educa ..

49 minutes ago
 Two soldiers martyred in North Waziristan IED expl ..

Two soldiers martyred in North Waziristan IED explosion

1 hour ago
 PM leaves for France to participate in New Global ..

PM leaves for France to participate in New Global Financing Pact Summit

2 hours ago
 Govt decides to set-up SIFC to frame economic poli ..

Govt decides to set-up SIFC to frame economic policies: PM

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 June 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.