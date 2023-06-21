Citizens urged not to throw solid waste in drains

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) here on Wednesday urged the citizens not to throw garbage and solid waste in drains particularly Nullah Lai.

According to a WASA spokesman, in an operation, three owners of tractor trolleys found throwing solid waste in Nullah Lai on late Tuesday night were handed over to police for legal action in accordance with the law.

According to Managing Director, WASA, the Agency has launched an operation on the directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaquat Ali Chatha against the violators of Section-144 imposed in areas near Nullah Lai and other nullahs of the town.

He informed that Punjab government spends huge amount every year to clean nullahs. Those who throw garbage and solid waste in the nullahs do not deserve any kind of concession, he added.

In view of the monsoon rains, the citizens had been requested to cooperate with WASA staff to keep the nullahs clean, the MD said adding, the citizens should come forward and play their role to make the efforts of the sanitation department regarding cleanliness of nullahs a success.

Filth and solid waste should only be deposited at garbage points from where it could easily be removed, he added.

The public is requested that as a responsible citizen, if they see any one throwing garbage and solid waste in Nullah Lai, immediately report to the police on 15, the MD added.

To a question he said, those who are violating the orders of the district administration and throwing garbage in nullahs were being challaned and fined. Special teams were constituted to conduct raids and fined the violators, he added.

The people's role is essential especially in protecting low lying areas of the city from flood devastations, he said adding, solid waste, garbage, shopping bags should not be thrown in Nullahs as they create blockage in the way of flood water. As a result, the flood water plays havoc with the properties and lives of the people, he added.

